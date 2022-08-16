GreenBox POS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GBOX)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 13,343 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,345% compared to the typical volume of 158 call options.
Institutional Trading of GreenBox POS
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GreenBox POS Stock Up 106.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GBOX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,787. GreenBox POS has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.
About GreenBox POS
GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.
