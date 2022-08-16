Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,095,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 2,674,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $14.65. 4,576,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,451. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03.

