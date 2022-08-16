Graviocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $119.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $119.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00254817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000713 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000983 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.