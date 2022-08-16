Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GPMT stock remained flat at $10.19 during trading on Tuesday. 289,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $533.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.36. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,833,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPMT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

