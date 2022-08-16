Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMTGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

GPMT stock remained flat at $10.19 during trading on Tuesday. 289,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $533.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.36. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,833,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPMT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

