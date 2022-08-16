Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Graco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

