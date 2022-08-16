Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.
Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of GRCL opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -3.04. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on GRCL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Further Reading
