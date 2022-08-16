Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of GRCL opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -3.04. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GRCL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000.

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

