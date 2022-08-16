GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoGreen Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,930,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $2,964,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,519,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoGreen Investments alerts:

GoGreen Investments Price Performance

GOGN opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. GoGreen Investments has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

GoGreen Investments Company Profile

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoGreen Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGreen Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.