GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,161 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 94,473 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 388,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 336,397 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.