Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.43.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.45. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

