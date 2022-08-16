Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in July

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of JETMF stock remained flat at $0.62 during trading on Monday. 4,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.