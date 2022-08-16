Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.20. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $946.50 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Blue Group stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Global Blue Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

