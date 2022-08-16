Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.20. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.
Global Blue Group Stock Up 4.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $946.50 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.