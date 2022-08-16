Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GBT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.04. 5,351,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,547. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.