Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 30.60 and last traded at 31.68. 5,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,773,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at 33.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Getty Images Price Performance

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.