Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Geospace Technologies Price Performance
Geospace Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. 55,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,903. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.