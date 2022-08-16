Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Geospace Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. 55,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,903. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period. 61.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

