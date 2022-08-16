GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 344,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

GeoPark Stock Performance

NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. 215,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

