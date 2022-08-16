Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $725,400.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

G traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,277,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,645,000 after purchasing an additional 157,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,675,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,234,000 after buying an additional 500,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after buying an additional 152,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,018,000 after purchasing an additional 573,467 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

