Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
Genie Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $278.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $10.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genie Energy (GNE)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.