Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $278.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

About Genie Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genie Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.73% of Genie Energy worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

