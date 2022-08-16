Genesis Vision Hits One Day Volume of $1,484.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,484.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,153.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00127994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

