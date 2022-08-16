General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Trading Up 1,020%

Shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO – Get Rating) (TSE:GMO) were up 1,020% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 871,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.
General Moly Company Profile
General Moly, Inc is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration, development and mining of properties containing molybdenum. Its properties include the Mount Hope and Liberty molybdenum projects. The company was founded on November 23, 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
