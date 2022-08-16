General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Hedges Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 3.6% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.59. 40,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

