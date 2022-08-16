Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) versus Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Critical Contrast

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Commercial Vehicle Group and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.98%.

59.5% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $971.58 million 0.26 $23.73 million $0.51 14.75 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Vehicle Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group 1.72% 16.93% 4.04% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Garrett Motion on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories. The company offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. It also offers electro-mechanical assemblies, such as box builds, complex automated and robotic assemblies, and large multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution and cabling; vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, it provides cab structures; design products, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings, floor mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains; and mirrors, wipers, and controls used in commercial, military and specialty recreational vehicles. Further, it offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static and military seats, and bus, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; and MD/HD truck, bus, construction, mining, agricultural, military, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

