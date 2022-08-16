Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet cut shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gannett from $4.25 to $2.65 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Gannett has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $366.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gannett

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett

In other news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Gannett news, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $27,678.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Reed bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,657.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gannett by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 289,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gannett by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Gannett by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Gannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 384,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

