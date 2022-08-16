Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $54.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

