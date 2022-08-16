Gameswap Reaches One Day Volume of $95,778.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002551 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and $95,778.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 95.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

