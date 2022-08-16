Gala Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $466.15 million and $326.75 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

