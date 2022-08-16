Fundamenta One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,591.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $45,429.61 and approximately $2,591.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00036826 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,029,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,759,492 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

