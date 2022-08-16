Fundamenta One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,591.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $45,429.61 and approximately $2,591.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001563 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00036826 BTC.
Fundamenta Coin Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,029,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,759,492 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
