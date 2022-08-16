Function X Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Function X has a total market cap of $122.63 million and $938,764.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,859.65 or 0.99944894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00047707 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00024930 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.