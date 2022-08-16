Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $124.64 million and $1.71 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,903.80 or 0.99790088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00046809 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00025779 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

