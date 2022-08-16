Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Trading 0.6% Higher

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €29.02 ($29.61) and last traded at €28.84 ($29.43). Approximately 75,377 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.66 ($29.24).

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.65.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

