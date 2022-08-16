Frontier Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.15 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $26.86 million and $4.15 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,807.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00128197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00035492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068479 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,456,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

