Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresnillo and B2Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.70 billion 2.37 $421.21 million N/A N/A B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.07 $420.07 million $0.37 9.30

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than B2Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Fresnillo and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A B2Gold 21.21% 11.73% 9.81%

Dividends

Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. B2Gold pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fresnillo and B2Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 1 6 2 0 2.11 B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

B2Gold beats Fresnillo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc is a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles S.A.B. de C.V.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

