Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading Up 4%

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project, which consists of 89 unpatented claims located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project situated in Lander county.

