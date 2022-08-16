Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in July

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.02. 88,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,835. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $9.43.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
