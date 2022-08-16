Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 751,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.47. 9,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $532,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $821,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,417. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 26.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

