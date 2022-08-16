Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.21. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

