FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Short Interest Up 12.5% in July

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOXW traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 9,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXW. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 36.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 87.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,428,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,468,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

