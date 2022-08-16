FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $46.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.38. 2,062,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. FOX has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FOX will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,477,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,113,000 after acquiring an additional 473,531 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,778,000 after acquiring an additional 501,697 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,686,000 after acquiring an additional 130,761 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

