Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 78 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,591,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 21,654.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 219,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hershey by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,705,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.47. 6,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

