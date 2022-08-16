Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 440 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $966,000. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 75,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.65. The company had a trading volume of 40,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,433. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.53.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

