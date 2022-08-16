Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 2,421 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned 0.05% of Amphenol worth $23,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 201,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,298,000 after acquiring an additional 713,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,895. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

