Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $627,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,974,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,122,000 after purchasing an additional 208,884 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. 210,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,675,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

