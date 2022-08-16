Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.17. 5,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,201. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

