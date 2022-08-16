Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 1,756 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.00. 34,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $118.99.

