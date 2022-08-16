ForTube (FOR) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

ForTube (FOR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and $2.00 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

