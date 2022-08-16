FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $128,492.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

