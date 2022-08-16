Fortis Inc. (FTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on September 1st

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Fortis Trading Up 0.3 %

FTS stock opened at C$60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.09. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$54.73 and a 52 week high of C$65.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.14 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortis

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.96.

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid acquired 1,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.01 per share, with a total value of C$58,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,146.38.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

