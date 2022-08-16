Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in July

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,500 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

Fobi AI stock remained flat at $0.47 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,865. Fobi AI has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative net margin of 981.31% and a negative return on equity of 170.33%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

