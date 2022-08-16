Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 914,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,221. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

