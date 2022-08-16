FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.49

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 3840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.
FLNG has been the topic of several research reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equities lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.
FLEX LNG Stock Up 4.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
