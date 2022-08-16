First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,768,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,873,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,666. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%.

